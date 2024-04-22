CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CDW by 91.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,971,000 after buying an additional 348,749 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 459.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CDW by 54.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after buying an additional 197,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 194,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $24,213,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.64. The stock had a trading volume of 517,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,821. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.59 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

