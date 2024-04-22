CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0617 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and $2.74 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,127.07 or 0.99933707 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00103302 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06275489 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,549,356.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

