Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $105.24 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

