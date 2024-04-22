Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $165,000 in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FREE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FREE stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%.

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

