Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $185,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $182.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

