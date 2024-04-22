Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $237,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $552,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FR opened at $45.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FR. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

