Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

