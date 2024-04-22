Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases Shares of 3,821 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $68.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.