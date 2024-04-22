Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases Shares of 6,040 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.2 %

SNY stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

