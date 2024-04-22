ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.22

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 6052295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.