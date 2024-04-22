Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.41

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $74.21, with a volume of 1903447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,823,609. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 49.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.