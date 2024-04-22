Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after buying an additional 298,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

