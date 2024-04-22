Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.62 and last traded at $161.37. Approximately 1,588,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,426,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

