China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.
China Resources Beer Stock Performance
Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,591. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Beer
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.