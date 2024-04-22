China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer Stock Performance

Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,591. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

