Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,759.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3,010.00 target price for the company.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,869.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,023.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,783.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,393.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.