Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,897.95 and last traded at $2,878.99. Approximately 51,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 231,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,869.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,016.00 to $3,358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.14.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,783.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,393.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.