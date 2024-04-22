Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $250.30 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

