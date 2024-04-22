Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $112.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.82. 275,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,897. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.