CIBC Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$35.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.19.

CVE stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.04. 2,135,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,461. The company has a market cap of C$54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6887232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 24,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.06, for a total value of C$697,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

