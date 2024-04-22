CIBC Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TVE

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,673. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2799189 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 8,673 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Also, Senior Officer Scott Shimek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. Insiders have purchased 47,718 shares of company stock worth $178,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.