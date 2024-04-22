CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$29.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.13.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power stock opened at C$20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.80. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

