Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Buys 6,242 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20,233.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS ITB traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,010 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.