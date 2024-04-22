Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.70. 4,348,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,479. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

