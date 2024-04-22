Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.9% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.62. 2,915,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,197. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.47. The firm has a market cap of $415.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

