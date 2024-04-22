Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966,962 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

