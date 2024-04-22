Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.03. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 2,868,371 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

