Citigroup Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $192.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $160.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

