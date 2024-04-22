Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.2 %

CLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.85. 7,493,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.