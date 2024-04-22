CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,289. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.