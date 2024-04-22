Cogeco Inc. (CGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on May 9th

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CGO opened at C$53.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.99. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$44.62 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco will post 10.1988848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cogeco

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.