Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Citigroup

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.70. 447,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

