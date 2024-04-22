Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $40.56. 10,597,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.