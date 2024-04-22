Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.50 and last traded at $293.75. 43,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 347,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,299,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

