Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 1,351 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

