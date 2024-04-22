Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

