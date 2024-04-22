Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $236.22 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.00.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

