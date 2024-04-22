Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $874.71. 84,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.29. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $931.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

