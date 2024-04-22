Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $723.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.