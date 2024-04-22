Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in RTX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 517,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,959. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $102.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

