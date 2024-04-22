Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $515,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,164,000 after buying an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

