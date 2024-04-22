Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $289,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $514.57. 70,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.36 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

