Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $378,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.