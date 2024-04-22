Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 5,867 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

