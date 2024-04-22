Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $323,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 42,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

