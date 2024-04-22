Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $532.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.89. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $539.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

