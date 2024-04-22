Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.