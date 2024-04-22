COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CMPS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

CMPS stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $519.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,079,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,156,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,911. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

