ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 94,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $354,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

