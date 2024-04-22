Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.30. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 814,730 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core Scientific stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

