Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. 856,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

